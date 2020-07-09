All apartments in Columbus
911 South 3rd Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

911 South 3rd Street

911 South Third Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 South Third Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This three story, all brick home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a finished third floor. Steep steps to the 3rd floor but great for an office or work out area. The adorable mud room by the back door leads to the completely remodeled kitchen that includes plenty of storage and counter space. Formal dining room and living room provide a great environment for entertaining. Let the party flow on to the huge enclosed brick patio. Off street parking for your convenience too. Each bedroom has a private bath and lots of closet space. 2nd floor laundry. Steps to Schiller Park and Winans Chocolate and Coffee. Lots to do in German Village! Pets possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking. Available for move in Aug 1.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 South 3rd Street have any available units?
911 South 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 911 South 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 South 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 South 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 911 South 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 911 South 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 911 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 South 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 911 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 911 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 South 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

