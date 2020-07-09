911 South 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This three story, all brick home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a finished third floor. Steep steps to the 3rd floor but great for an office or work out area. The adorable mud room by the back door leads to the completely remodeled kitchen that includes plenty of storage and counter space. Formal dining room and living room provide a great environment for entertaining. Let the party flow on to the huge enclosed brick patio. Off street parking for your convenience too. Each bedroom has a private bath and lots of closet space. 2nd floor laundry. Steps to Schiller Park and Winans Chocolate and Coffee. Lots to do in German Village! Pets possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking. Available for move in Aug 1.

