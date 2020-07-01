All apartments in Columbus
911 N 4th Street
911 N 4th Street

911 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious and modern townhome in the heart of Italian Village walking distance from Downtown and Short North! Designer finishes give this unit a sleek feel with quartz countertops, oversize windows, and a private balcony. There is ample street parking available for guests. Easy access to I-670 + I-71. Close to several restaurants, bars and parks. This home won't last long!

Rent: $2,899
2 Bed/ 3 Bath
1,669 Sq Ft
2 Car Attached Carport With a Spacious Entry Level and Ample Storage
Pet Friendly
Utilities in Tenant's Name

Amenities Include:
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Modern Finishes and Lighting Fixtures
Washer + Dryer in Home
Spacious and Open Floor Plan
Rooftop Wet Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 N 4th Street have any available units?
911 N 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 N 4th Street have?
Some of 911 N 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 N 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 N 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 N 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 N 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 911 N 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 911 N 4th Street offers parking.
Does 911 N 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 N 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 N 4th Street have a pool?
No, 911 N 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 N 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 911 N 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 N 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 N 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

