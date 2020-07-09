All apartments in Columbus
91 East Oakland Avenue
91 East Oakland Avenue

91 East Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

91 East Oakland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Northwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
91 East Oakland Avenue Available 08/15/21 Completely Renovated Home--One block off of High Street - **To view a virtual tour of this home please visit https://youriguide.com/91EastOakland

91 East Oakland might be the very best home we own. Immediately starting with an expansive open-room entryway, newly finished hard wood flooring throughout the first floor leads to a warm cream color accented kitchen remodel. The unique features in this home include a large front porch, decorative etched glass around the front door, extra pantry space, and a lovely back yard patio with professional landscaping. This home has large bedrooms and ample live-in space, Central A/C, 2 fully renovated bathrooms, and a washer and dryer set included. The location is a mere block away from High Street, a perfect home for making a lifetime of memories at THE Ohio State University!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 East Oakland Avenue have any available units?
91 East Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 East Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 91 East Oakland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 East Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
91 East Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 East Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 91 East Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 91 East Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 91 East Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 91 East Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 East Oakland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 East Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 91 East Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 91 East Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 91 East Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 91 East Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 East Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

