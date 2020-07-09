Amenities

91 East Oakland Avenue Available 08/15/21 Completely Renovated Home--One block off of High Street - **To view a virtual tour of this home please visit https://youriguide.com/91EastOakland



91 East Oakland might be the very best home we own. Immediately starting with an expansive open-room entryway, newly finished hard wood flooring throughout the first floor leads to a warm cream color accented kitchen remodel. The unique features in this home include a large front porch, decorative etched glass around the front door, extra pantry space, and a lovely back yard patio with professional landscaping. This home has large bedrooms and ample live-in space, Central A/C, 2 fully renovated bathrooms, and a washer and dryer set included. The location is a mere block away from High Street, a perfect home for making a lifetime of memories at THE Ohio State University!



No Pets Allowed



