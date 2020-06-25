Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 90 McMillen Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
90 McMillen Ave.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
90 McMillen Ave.
90 Mcmillen Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
90 Mcmillen Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
90 McMillen Ave. Available 08/19/19 -
(RLNE4671057)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 90 McMillen Ave. have any available units?
90 McMillen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 90 McMillen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
90 McMillen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 McMillen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 90 McMillen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 90 McMillen Ave. offer parking?
No, 90 McMillen Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 90 McMillen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 McMillen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 McMillen Ave. have a pool?
No, 90 McMillen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 90 McMillen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 90 McMillen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 90 McMillen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 McMillen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 McMillen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 McMillen Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing