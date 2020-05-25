All apartments in Columbus
892 E. Livingston Avenue

892 East Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

892 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath in Olde Town East - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath Duplex has been recently remodeled with new carpet thru out the first floor, stairs and upstairs hallway, The Living Room offers a beautiful decorative fireplace with mantle. The kitchen has upgraded appliances, ceramic floors, newer counter tops. The bathroom offers ceramic flooring, all white cabinets and vanity with lots of lighting. All three bedrooms offer hard wood floors. Ceiling fan in the Living Room, Dining Room, First and second bedrooms.

This home is located within walking distance of Childrens Nationwide Hospital, Alcherny Juice & Cafe, The Great Gastropub, The Fitness Loft Center.Easy access to I-70, I-670 & I-71.

Pets Allowed

***MOVE IN SPECIAL***
Receive first full months rent FREE

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5409759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 E. Livingston Avenue have any available units?
892 E. Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 892 E. Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 892 E. Livingston Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 E. Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
892 E. Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 E. Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 892 E. Livingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 892 E. Livingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 892 E. Livingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 892 E. Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 892 E. Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 E. Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 892 E. Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 892 E. Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 892 E. Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 892 E. Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 892 E. Livingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
