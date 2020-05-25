892 E. Livingston Avenue

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath in Olde Town East - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath Duplex has been recently remodeled with new carpet thru out the first floor, stairs and upstairs hallway, The Living Room offers a beautiful decorative fireplace with mantle. The kitchen has upgraded appliances, ceramic floors, newer counter tops. The bathroom offers ceramic flooring, all white cabinets and vanity with lots of lighting. All three bedrooms offer hard wood floors. Ceiling fan in the Living Room, Dining Room, First and second bedrooms.



This home is located within walking distance of Childrens Nationwide Hospital, Alcherny Juice & Cafe, The Great Gastropub, The Fitness Loft Center.Easy access to I-70, I-670 & I-71.



Pets Allowed



Receive first full months rent FREE



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



