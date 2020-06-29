All apartments in Columbus
881 S. Third St
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

881 S. Third St

881 South Third Street · No Longer Available
Location

881 South Third Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant and charming remodeled German Village Duplex - You'll be proud to call completely redone one Bedroom one bathroom brick half double your home! Totally redone featuring hardwood floors, incredible kitchen and bath with exposed brick and artisan tile.The designers did a wonderful job blending old with new to make a modern and elegant space that still retains it's German Village Charm. Your new home also has stainless appliances including a side-by-side fridge, first floor laundry with included stacked H/E washer/dryer. The new bathroom has imported tile and glass wrapped shower. Bedroom leads to a shared fenced patio with fire pit and vegetable garden.

(RLNE5162144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 S. Third St have any available units?
881 S. Third St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 S. Third St have?
Some of 881 S. Third St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 S. Third St currently offering any rent specials?
881 S. Third St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 S. Third St pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 S. Third St is pet friendly.
Does 881 S. Third St offer parking?
No, 881 S. Third St does not offer parking.
Does 881 S. Third St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 S. Third St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 S. Third St have a pool?
No, 881 S. Third St does not have a pool.
Does 881 S. Third St have accessible units?
No, 881 S. Third St does not have accessible units.
Does 881 S. Third St have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 S. Third St does not have units with dishwashers.
