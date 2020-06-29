881 S. Third St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant and charming remodeled German Village Duplex - You'll be proud to call completely redone one Bedroom one bathroom brick half double your home! Totally redone featuring hardwood floors, incredible kitchen and bath with exposed brick and artisan tile.The designers did a wonderful job blending old with new to make a modern and elegant space that still retains it's German Village Charm. Your new home also has stainless appliances including a side-by-side fridge, first floor laundry with included stacked H/E washer/dryer. The new bathroom has imported tile and glass wrapped shower. Bedroom leads to a shared fenced patio with fire pit and vegetable garden.



