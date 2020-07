Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace

Lovely, renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home. Very spacious living room with built in window seat and fireplace feature. The large dining room has french doors to the deck. The kitchen has been opened up to the dining room. The bedrooms are spacious and there is a large laundry room off of the owner's suite (laundry hookups also in kitchen) Huge fenced in backyard with off street parking!