Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit 1D Available 07/01/20 CONDO IN WORTHINGTON - Property Id: 100838



3BR 1 full BA and 2 half BA , end unit townhome with attached garage in Worthington Schools ready for you to move in. Gas Fireplace, and deck with private fenced in area. Finished basement and updated kitchen, this home has all the things you want to call it home. Washer and Dryer..

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100838

Property Id 100838



(RLNE5773467)