860 Gilbert St.
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

860 Gilbert St.

860 Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

860 Gilbert Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE!
Large Open Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Lots of Counterspace, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave Included, Central Air, New Carpet, New Pergo Flooring on the 1st Floor, Master Suite includes Walk-In Closet, 2nd Floor Laundry, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1445/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Gilbert St. have any available units?
860 Gilbert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Gilbert St. have?
Some of 860 Gilbert St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Gilbert St. currently offering any rent specials?
860 Gilbert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Gilbert St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Gilbert St. is pet friendly.
Does 860 Gilbert St. offer parking?
No, 860 Gilbert St. does not offer parking.
Does 860 Gilbert St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Gilbert St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Gilbert St. have a pool?
No, 860 Gilbert St. does not have a pool.
Does 860 Gilbert St. have accessible units?
No, 860 Gilbert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Gilbert St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Gilbert St. has units with dishwashers.

