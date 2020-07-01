860 Gilbert St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE!

Large Open Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Lots of Counterspace, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave Included, Central Air, New Carpet, New Pergo Flooring on the 1st Floor, Master Suite includes Walk-In Closet, 2nd Floor Laundry, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1445/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8