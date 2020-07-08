Amenities
8577 Portwood Lane Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom rental home with 1st floor master in Olentangy Glade - Lewis Center - This gorgeous home, in the Olentangy Glade Community in Lewis Center includes 2148 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, including a first floor Master Suite, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. As well as a two-car attached garage and a finished basement with a laundry room complete with washer and dryer
The full kitchen features beautifully finished hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The spacious living area opens up into a vaulted ceiling s and a gas fireplace it is a truly enticing space. There is a half bath conveniently located on the first floor off of the living room. The first-floor master suite includes a very large walk-in closet and bathroom with stand-up shower. The second floor includes the second and third bedrooms and the second full bath. Both rooms have plenty of space and include good sized closets. There is a nice sized finished basement with a 1/2 bath and a laundry room There is a nice sized deck on the back of the house, great for barbecues. The yard is large as the home sits on a corner lot. There is a 2 car attached garage.
Great features of this home:
- 1st Floor master bedroom
- Vaulted ceilings
- Open concept living room/Kitchen and dining room
- Granite counter tops
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Finished basement with 1/2 bath
- Bathroom on all levels
- Large yard - corner lot
- Pet friendly
- 2 car attached garage
- Washer and dryer included
(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
