8577 Portwood Lane Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom rental home with 1st floor master in Olentangy Glade - Lewis Center - This gorgeous home, in the Olentangy Glade Community in Lewis Center includes 2148 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, including a first floor Master Suite, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. As well as a two-car attached garage and a finished basement with a laundry room complete with washer and dryer

The full kitchen features beautifully finished hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The spacious living area opens up into a vaulted ceiling s and a gas fireplace it is a truly enticing space. There is a half bath conveniently located on the first floor off of the living room. The first-floor master suite includes a very large walk-in closet and bathroom with stand-up shower. The second floor includes the second and third bedrooms and the second full bath. Both rooms have plenty of space and include good sized closets. There is a nice sized finished basement with a 1/2 bath and a laundry room There is a nice sized deck on the back of the house, great for barbecues. The yard is large as the home sits on a corner lot. There is a 2 car attached garage.



Great features of this home:

- 1st Floor master bedroom

- Vaulted ceilings

- Open concept living room/Kitchen and dining room

- Granite counter tops

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Finished basement with 1/2 bath

- Bathroom on all levels

- Large yard - corner lot

- Pet friendly

- 2 car attached garage

- Washer and dryer included



