All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 854 Byron Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
854 Byron Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:44 AM

854 Byron Avenue

854 Byron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

854 Byron Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
>>>> MOVE IN READY!!!! --RENT: $625 DEPOSIT: $625 - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex

Hardwood floors, vinyl double paned windows, huge basement, w/d hookups, on street parking.

WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks!

LEASE TERMS
1 year lease.
Occupant(s) responsible for gas, electric & water.

REQUIREMENTS:
-Must have prior rental history
-No evictions or eviction filings within the past 3 years
-No violent criminal record or felonies
-Minimum of $1,800 monthly household income

Not sure if you qualify? Text us; we'd be happy to answer any questions for you.

APPLICATION
-Applications typically take 2-4 days to process
-$30 application fee

TO GET STARTED, contact our property manager Kelsey at (614) 332-4968. They can answer any questions and set up a time for you to view the property.

Visit our website to fill out an application www.AndersonHomes.ManageBuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Byron Avenue have any available units?
854 Byron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 854 Byron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
854 Byron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Byron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 854 Byron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 854 Byron Avenue offer parking?
No, 854 Byron Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 854 Byron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Byron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Byron Avenue have a pool?
No, 854 Byron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 854 Byron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 854 Byron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Byron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 Byron Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 Byron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 Byron Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing