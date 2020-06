Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

4 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN OLENTANGY HIGHBLUFFS - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. BELOW IS A LIST OF JUST THE FEW OF THE PERKS THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

All new flooring throughout

All new paint throughout

New lighting throughout

Fully finished basement

True four bedroom home

Backs up to Highbanks Metro park

Worthington Schools

Fenced in yard

Storage shed

Front load washer dryer



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5602587)