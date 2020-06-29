All apartments in Columbus
8308 Carano Way

8308 Carano Way · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Carano Way, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris South

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8308 Carano Way - Property Id: 204848

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Walking distance to JP Morgan Chase Polaris Campus. Stylish and Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, free-standing condo in the Village at Polaris Park and boasts 1584 sq ft. Its in Olentangy School district. This unit features include attached 2-car garage, a lovely outdoor patio and a front porch. The master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings and includes a full bath with stand-up shower, a large walk in closet and an additional storage closet and two other bedrooms share an additional bathroom to compliment the second floor. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES included! Large windows throughout the unit let in plenty of natural light. Easy access to Target, Lowes, Polaris Mall, Shopping, Dining and Interstate 71 & 270. What more could you ask for?
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 Carano Way have any available units?
8308 Carano Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 Carano Way have?
Some of 8308 Carano Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Carano Way currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Carano Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Carano Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 Carano Way is pet friendly.
Does 8308 Carano Way offer parking?
Yes, 8308 Carano Way offers parking.
Does 8308 Carano Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Carano Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Carano Way have a pool?
No, 8308 Carano Way does not have a pool.
Does 8308 Carano Way have accessible units?
No, 8308 Carano Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Carano Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 Carano Way has units with dishwashers.
