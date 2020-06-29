8308 Carano Way

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Walking distance to JP Morgan Chase Polaris Campus. Stylish and Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, free-standing condo in the Village at Polaris Park and boasts 1584 sq ft. Its in Olentangy School district. This unit features include attached 2-car garage, a lovely outdoor patio and a front porch. The master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings and includes a full bath with stand-up shower, a large walk in closet and an additional storage closet and two other bedrooms share an additional bathroom to compliment the second floor. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES included! Large windows throughout the unit let in plenty of natural light. Easy access to Target, Lowes, Polaris Mall, Shopping, Dining and Interstate 71 & 270. What more could you ask for?

