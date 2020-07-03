8295 Sirius Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Steps from Polaris Mall but tucked away in a quiet community! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath detached condo is located in the Village at Polaris Park. Adorable covered front porch welcomes you in! The living room has a gas log fireplace as well as a space provided for an entertainment area. Spacious kitchen includes a pantry and an eating area. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, plant ledge and walkin closet. First floor laundr. Don't forget about the private community playground!



1 year minimum lease. $1650,/month, $1,650 deposit. Application fee is $40 per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



Pets are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit and an additional $25 per month per pet (max 2).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.