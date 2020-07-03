All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 8295 Sirius Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
8295 Sirius Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8295 Sirius Street

8295 Sirius Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8295 Sirius Street, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Steps from Polaris Mall but tucked away in a quiet community! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath detached condo is located in the Village at Polaris Park. Adorable covered front porch welcomes you in! The living room has a gas log fireplace as well as a space provided for an entertainment area. Spacious kitchen includes a pantry and an eating area. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, plant ledge and walkin closet. First floor laundr. Don't forget about the private community playground!

1 year minimum lease. $1650,/month, $1,650 deposit. Application fee is $40 per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

Pets are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit and an additional $25 per month per pet (max 2).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8295 Sirius Street have any available units?
8295 Sirius Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8295 Sirius Street have?
Some of 8295 Sirius Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8295 Sirius Street currently offering any rent specials?
8295 Sirius Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8295 Sirius Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8295 Sirius Street is pet friendly.
Does 8295 Sirius Street offer parking?
No, 8295 Sirius Street does not offer parking.
Does 8295 Sirius Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8295 Sirius Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8295 Sirius Street have a pool?
No, 8295 Sirius Street does not have a pool.
Does 8295 Sirius Street have accessible units?
No, 8295 Sirius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8295 Sirius Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8295 Sirius Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing