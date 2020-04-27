All apartments in Columbus
8275 Talia Ct
8275 Talia Ct

8275 Talia Court · No Longer Available
Location

8275 Talia Court, Columbus, OH 43081
Seven Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft located in Olentangy schools with basement, eat-in kitchen, dining room, fireplace, deck and two car attached garage. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis and with an additional non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8275 Talia Ct have any available units?
8275 Talia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8275 Talia Ct have?
Some of 8275 Talia Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8275 Talia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8275 Talia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8275 Talia Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8275 Talia Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8275 Talia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8275 Talia Ct offers parking.
Does 8275 Talia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8275 Talia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8275 Talia Ct have a pool?
No, 8275 Talia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8275 Talia Ct have accessible units?
No, 8275 Talia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8275 Talia Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8275 Talia Ct has units with dishwashers.
