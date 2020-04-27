8275 Talia Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft located in Olentangy schools with basement, eat-in kitchen, dining room, fireplace, deck and two car attached garage. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis and with an additional non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft located in Olentangy schools with basement, eat-in kitchen, dining room, fireplace, deck and two car attached garage. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis and with an additional non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.