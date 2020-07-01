All apartments in Columbus
823 West Rich Street - 1
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

823 West Rich Street - 1

823 W Rich St · No Longer Available
Location

823 W Rich St, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
FRANKLINTON 2 Bedroom 1 bath with basement and central air. Appliances included.
Tenant pays all utilities and renter's insurance. PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions! NO Section 8! Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent. Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

NO Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

