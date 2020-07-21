All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 809 Basswood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
809 Basswood Road
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:57 PM

809 Basswood Road

809 Basswood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 Basswood Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
rented 7-31-19 Has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, updated kitchen with oak cabinets,. Tenants to supply their own stove and refrigerator, hardwood/laminate floors on first floor, central air, mini blinds, fenced yard, covered front porch and a rear patio. Rents for 1025 month +1025 deposit upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Basswood Road have any available units?
809 Basswood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Basswood Road have?
Some of 809 Basswood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Basswood Road currently offering any rent specials?
809 Basswood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Basswood Road pet-friendly?
No, 809 Basswood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 809 Basswood Road offer parking?
No, 809 Basswood Road does not offer parking.
Does 809 Basswood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Basswood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Basswood Road have a pool?
No, 809 Basswood Road does not have a pool.
Does 809 Basswood Road have accessible units?
No, 809 Basswood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Basswood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Basswood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing