80 W Maynard Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Short Term 6-8 months, or 1 year lease. Great location, west of High St, within 5 blocks to Lane Avenue. Refurbished 1/2 double with 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath, 1160 sq ft, attic space, and painted basement with usable space. Fenced yard with garden space and a one car garage or for storage. All brand new windows with screens, blinds, new central air, all new lvp flooring on main level, and upper hall and bath, new carpet in bedrooms. Hook up for stackable on main level, and farm house sink in kitchen. New disposal, black appliances. New exterior paint. Lawn care provided. Close to bars, restaurants, and OSU, downtown and Short North.