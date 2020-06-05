All apartments in Columbus
80 W Maynard Avenue

80 West Maynard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

80 West Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Short Term 6-8 months, or 1 year lease. Great location, west of High St, within 5 blocks to Lane Avenue. Refurbished 1/2 double with 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath, 1160 sq ft, attic space, and painted basement with usable space. Fenced yard with garden space and a one car garage or for storage. All brand new windows with screens, blinds, new central air, all new lvp flooring on main level, and upper hall and bath, new carpet in bedrooms. Hook up for stackable on main level, and farm house sink in kitchen. New disposal, black appliances. New exterior paint. Lawn care provided. Close to bars, restaurants, and OSU, downtown and Short North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

