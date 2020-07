Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. LOCATED ON COLUMBUS EAST SIDE IN MARSHALL SUBDIVISION, YOU WILL FIND THIS LARGE END UNIT READY FOR YOUR FAMILIES NEED. HARDWOOD FLOORING, PRIVATE FENCED IN BACKYARD, FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT, LIVING AND DINING ROOMS WILL ALL BE ADDED TOUCHES ON THIS 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR OR DO AN ONLINE VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY.