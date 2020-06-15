All apartments in Columbus
79 W Maynard Ave

79 East Maynard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

79 East Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This side opens up to a large Living room that flows into the Dining Room and then into the Kitchen. You can go to the shared backyard from here or down to the basement where the washer dryer hookups are. Back in the Dining Room you can take the stairs up to the second floor where the three bedrooms and bathroom is. From there you can go to the third floor which is the fourth bedroom with an elongated floor plan with unique slanted ceilings.

This listing displays the details for renting half of the building (four bedrooms).

Water billing is flat rate, additional $30 per person per month.

Lease terms start at 12 months.

Co-Signers welcome to bridge Income Guidelines or Low/No Credit History.

Schedule an appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom

***Kitchen installation is in progress, pardon our mess!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 W Maynard Ave have any available units?
79 W Maynard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 79 W Maynard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
79 W Maynard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 W Maynard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 W Maynard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 79 W Maynard Ave offer parking?
No, 79 W Maynard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 79 W Maynard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 W Maynard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 W Maynard Ave have a pool?
No, 79 W Maynard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 79 W Maynard Ave have accessible units?
No, 79 W Maynard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 79 W Maynard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 W Maynard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 W Maynard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 W Maynard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
