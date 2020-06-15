79 W Maynard Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This side opens up to a large Living room that flows into the Dining Room and then into the Kitchen. You can go to the shared backyard from here or down to the basement where the washer dryer hookups are. Back in the Dining Room you can take the stairs up to the second floor where the three bedrooms and bathroom is. From there you can go to the third floor which is the fourth bedroom with an elongated floor plan with unique slanted ceilings.



This listing displays the details for renting half of the building (four bedrooms).



Water billing is flat rate, additional $30 per person per month.



Lease terms start at 12 months.



Co-Signers welcome to bridge Income Guidelines or Low/No Credit History.



Schedule an appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom



***Kitchen installation is in progress, pardon our mess!