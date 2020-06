7891 Ashenden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME W/EASY ACCESS TO COLUMBUS, LOCATED BETWEEN HAVENS CORNERS & BROAD ST. SHOPPING, DINNING AND ENTERTAINMENT MINUTES AWAY. FEATURING OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VIEWS FROM THE KITCHEN TO ALL ROOMS ON THE MAIN FLOOR. GAS LOG FIREPLACE. 9' CEILINGS ON BOTH FLOORS. LARGE OWNER'S SUITE FEATURES A HUGE BATH WITH DOUBLE SINK VANITHY, SHOWER, SOAKING TUB SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSET. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS & 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. KITCHEN FEATURES 40'' CABINETS AND ALL THE APPLIANCES. BREAKFAST BAR OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM FOR EASY ENTERTAINING. FENCED BACK YARD WITH A CONCRETE PATIO AND A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.