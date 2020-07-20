Amenities

3 bedroom in ITALIAN VILLAGE - This is a luxurious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom renting in the heart of Italian Village, located on the coveted Hamlet Street corridor. 782 Hamlet St. Only 3 blocks from High Street, and has FOUR FREE PARKING SPACES! Renting for 2250 a month, grab a couple of roommates and pay 750 each! You have the option to Air B&B the unit as well! The home has been remodeled from top to bottom, all while keeping the historical integrity. Beautiful hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, stainless steel appliances, and new fixtures make up the character in this home. It even has a backyard with a projector screen and sitting wall to watch your favorite movies and host for your next outdoor get-together. Front-load washer & dryer included. We're pet friendly! (Restrictions and additional fees apply). Welcome, to your new home. Ready for move in!



Serious Inquiries call Bailey @ 614-949-3624



(RLNE4939078)