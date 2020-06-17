All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
78 Barthman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
78 Barthman Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

78 Barthman Ave

78 Barthman Avenue · (614) 468-8456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

78 Barthman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78 Barthman Ave · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Newly Updated Townhouse ?With 3 Bedrooms - The kitchen offers large granite counters, tile backsplash, tons of cabinets, and room for dining. The decorative fireplace adorns the large living room. The bathroom is set with a soaking tub and a personal handheld showerhead. This home is situated a very large lot with a side door opening to a large patio and space. This property offers plenty of off-street parking and is pet friendly (1 pet per unit, some breed and size restrictions apply). A washer and dryer hookup can be found in the full basement! Contact us today to schedule a showing. ?

Text (614) 219-9214? today to schedule a showing. ?

***This property is not available for Section 8***
**Any person over the age of 18 residing in the home must complete a criminal and credit background screening**
** Security Deposit is equal to 1-month rent. Non-refundable pet deposit of $250 and monthly pet rent of $25 per month**

(RLNE5738870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 78 Barthman Ave have any available units?
78 Barthman Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Barthman Ave have?
Some of 78 Barthman Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Barthman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
78 Barthman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Barthman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Barthman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 78 Barthman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 78 Barthman Ave does offer parking.
Does 78 Barthman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Barthman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Barthman Ave have a pool?
No, 78 Barthman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 78 Barthman Ave have accessible units?
No, 78 Barthman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Barthman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Barthman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing