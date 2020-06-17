78 Barthman Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Newly Updated Townhouse ?With 3 Bedrooms - The kitchen offers large granite counters, tile backsplash, tons of cabinets, and room for dining. The decorative fireplace adorns the large living room. The bathroom is set with a soaking tub and a personal handheld showerhead. This home is situated a very large lot with a side door opening to a large patio and space. This property offers plenty of off-street parking and is pet friendly (1 pet per unit, some breed and size restrictions apply). A washer and dryer hookup can be found in the full basement! Contact us today to schedule a showing. ?



Text (614) 219-9214? today to schedule a showing. ?



***This property is not available for Section 8***

**Any person over the age of 18 residing in the home must complete a criminal and credit background screening**

** Security Deposit is equal to 1-month rent. Non-refundable pet deposit of $250 and monthly pet rent of $25 per month**



(RLNE5738870)