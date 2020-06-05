Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

779 E. Brighton Road Available 04/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Cape Cod Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Cape Cod Style Home, with Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Glass Block Windows in Basement, Covered Front Porch, Back Deck, and Detached Garage. This Home has Central Air, New Insulated Windows, Gas Stove, Double Door Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.



Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets or Section 8



See www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067 for more information.



