All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 779 E. Brighton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
779 E. Brighton Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

779 E. Brighton Road

779 Brighton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

779 Brighton Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
779 E. Brighton Road Available 04/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Cape Cod Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Cape Cod Style Home, with Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Glass Block Windows in Basement, Covered Front Porch, Back Deck, and Detached Garage. This Home has Central Air, New Insulated Windows, Gas Stove, Double Door Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets or Section 8

See www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5632039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 E. Brighton Road have any available units?
779 E. Brighton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 779 E. Brighton Road have?
Some of 779 E. Brighton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 E. Brighton Road currently offering any rent specials?
779 E. Brighton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 E. Brighton Road pet-friendly?
No, 779 E. Brighton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 779 E. Brighton Road offer parking?
Yes, 779 E. Brighton Road offers parking.
Does 779 E. Brighton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 779 E. Brighton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 E. Brighton Road have a pool?
No, 779 E. Brighton Road does not have a pool.
Does 779 E. Brighton Road have accessible units?
No, 779 E. Brighton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 779 E. Brighton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 779 E. Brighton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing