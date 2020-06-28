All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
778 Grove Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

778 Grove Street

778 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

778 Grove Street, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new everything! Fully renovated 2 bed and 2 full bath, with a 3rd room upstairs that could be used as an office space or for extra storage. Huge kitchen with brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops and subway tile as well as first floor laundry! Worry free living with new roof, HVAC, hot water tank, electrical, windows, flooring and so much more. Third floor walk up attic is huge! Perfect for lots of extra storage or turning into your own giant walk in closet. Enjoy being minutes from downtown, the Short North, Italian Village, German Village and easy access to all freeways! Please note: furniture is not included, and is only for the photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Grove Street have any available units?
778 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 Grove Street have?
Some of 778 Grove Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
778 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 778 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 778 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 778 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 778 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 778 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 778 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 778 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
