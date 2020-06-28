778 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brand new everything! Fully renovated 2 bed and 2 full bath, with a 3rd room upstairs that could be used as an office space or for extra storage. Huge kitchen with brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops and subway tile as well as first floor laundry! Worry free living with new roof, HVAC, hot water tank, electrical, windows, flooring and so much more. Third floor walk up attic is huge! Perfect for lots of extra storage or turning into your own giant walk in closet. Enjoy being minutes from downtown, the Short North, Italian Village, German Village and easy access to all freeways! Please note: furniture is not included, and is only for the photos.