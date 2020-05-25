771 Racine Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Wilshire Heights Home for Rent (west columbus) - 1 Story Living

2 Bedrooms

Living Room

Dining Room

1 Full Bath

Front porch

Fenced Back Yard

Basement with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!

Click this link below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



Call Today at 614-274-1151



http://VipRealtyHomes.com

http://VipRentalHomes.com



(RLNE5771823)