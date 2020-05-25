Rent Calculator
771 Racine Ave.
Columbus, OH
771 Racine Ave.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 24
771 Racine Ave.
771 Racine Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
771 Racine Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
South Central Hilltop
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Wilshire Heights Home for Rent (west columbus) - 1 Story Living
2 Bedrooms
Living Room
Dining Room
1 Full Bath
Front porch
Fenced Back Yard
Basement with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/
Call Today at 614-274-1151
http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRentalHomes.com
(RLNE5771823)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 771 Racine Ave. have any available units?
771 Racine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 771 Racine Ave. have?
Some of 771 Racine Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 771 Racine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
771 Racine Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Racine Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 771 Racine Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 771 Racine Ave. offer parking?
No, 771 Racine Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 771 Racine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Racine Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Racine Ave. have a pool?
No, 771 Racine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 771 Racine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 771 Racine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Racine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 Racine Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Mount Carmel College of Nursing