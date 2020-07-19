All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7683 Old Foxe Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7683 Old Foxe Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7683 Old Foxe Court

7683 Old Foxe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7683 Old Foxe Court, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large lot, Dublin schools, close to library Newly painted and cleaned. Move in today!!Just lost long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have any available units?
7683 Old Foxe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7683 Old Foxe Court have?
Some of 7683 Old Foxe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7683 Old Foxe Court currently offering any rent specials?
7683 Old Foxe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7683 Old Foxe Court pet-friendly?
No, 7683 Old Foxe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court offer parking?
Yes, 7683 Old Foxe Court offers parking.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7683 Old Foxe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have a pool?
No, 7683 Old Foxe Court does not have a pool.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have accessible units?
No, 7683 Old Foxe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7683 Old Foxe Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Wood Co
939 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing