Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7683 Old Foxe Court
7683 Old Foxe Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7683 Old Foxe Court, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large lot, Dublin schools, close to library Newly painted and cleaned. Move in today!!Just lost long term tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have any available units?
7683 Old Foxe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7683 Old Foxe Court have?
Some of 7683 Old Foxe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7683 Old Foxe Court currently offering any rent specials?
7683 Old Foxe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7683 Old Foxe Court pet-friendly?
No, 7683 Old Foxe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court offer parking?
Yes, 7683 Old Foxe Court offers parking.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7683 Old Foxe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have a pool?
No, 7683 Old Foxe Court does not have a pool.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have accessible units?
No, 7683 Old Foxe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7683 Old Foxe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7683 Old Foxe Court has units with dishwashers.
