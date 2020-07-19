763 Bent Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom home for rent in the desirable Cedar Run Subdivision. Move in ready! Loft overlooks 2 story great room with fireplace. Master en suite has Jacuzzi tub and double sinks with a large walk in closet. Kitchen has eating space and an island with extra seating. There is also a pantry and tons of cabinet space.