3 bedroom home for rent in the desirable Cedar Run Subdivision. Move in ready! Loft overlooks 2 story great room with fireplace. Master en suite has Jacuzzi tub and double sinks with a large walk in closet. Kitchen has eating space and an island with extra seating. There is also a pantry and tons of cabinet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 763 Bent Oak Drive have any available units?
763 Bent Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 Bent Oak Drive have?
Some of 763 Bent Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Bent Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
763 Bent Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.