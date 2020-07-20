All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:04 PM

7615 Foxboro Lane

7615 Foxboro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Foxboro Lane, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom house, located in the Foxboro Village neighborhood, feeds into the Dublin City School District.

This house is conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and freeway access.

The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, and access to the 2 car garage and back patio.
The second floor features the bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a connected full bathroom and a walk-in closet. Down the hall are the 3 other bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway. The unfinished basement includes laundry hookups and plenty of room for storage.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home!

Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Foxboro Lane have any available units?
7615 Foxboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 Foxboro Lane have?
Some of 7615 Foxboro Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Foxboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Foxboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Foxboro Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7615 Foxboro Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7615 Foxboro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Foxboro Lane offers parking.
Does 7615 Foxboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Foxboro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Foxboro Lane have a pool?
No, 7615 Foxboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Foxboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 7615 Foxboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Foxboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 Foxboro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
