7615 Foxboro Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom house, located in the Foxboro Village neighborhood, feeds into the Dublin City School District.



This house is conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and freeway access.



The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, and access to the 2 car garage and back patio.

The second floor features the bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a connected full bathroom and a walk-in closet. Down the hall are the 3 other bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway. The unfinished basement includes laundry hookups and plenty of room for storage.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.