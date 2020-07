Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Small German Village Cottage with off st. parkng. - Available now: this lovely 400 sq. ft. cottage located in the heart of the German Village beautiful hardwood floors, and granite-walled bath. It features a spacious living and kitchen space and a nice-sized bedroom with new bath. The home includes one off street parking spot and a private yard with deck.



the home also has a brand new high efficiency AC and heat unit.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1888953)