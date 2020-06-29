Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

751 Worthington Forest Place Available 04/20/20 Lovely 2 bedroom 3 story condo for rent with basement! - This stylish two (2) bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome style condo has boasts 1,200 square feet of comfortable living space PLUS a large basement! This condo has features and amenities, that you are sure to love, including access to the community pool and clubhouse.



Condo Features:



- Large windows throughout - great for natural lighting!

- Winding stair case between levels

- Neutral carpeting on main and upstairs level

- Jack and Jill bathroom with separate closets for each bedroom.

- Beautiful and functional kitchen with full appliance package.

- Sliding glass doors leading to the large patio

- Patio area off the front door enclosed with privacy fence is perfect for relaxing, entertaining and enjoying warm Summer nights!

- Finished basement with generous entertaining space

- Auxiliary space for washer and dryer plus storage



*Pet friendly condo



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbusrealestatepros.com/apply-now/



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusRealEstatePros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Real Estate Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5481402)