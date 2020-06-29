Amenities
751 Worthington Forest Place Available 04/20/20 Lovely 2 bedroom 3 story condo for rent with basement! - This stylish two (2) bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome style condo has boasts 1,200 square feet of comfortable living space PLUS a large basement! This condo has features and amenities, that you are sure to love, including access to the community pool and clubhouse.
Condo Features:
- Large windows throughout - great for natural lighting!
- Winding stair case between levels
- Neutral carpeting on main and upstairs level
- Jack and Jill bathroom with separate closets for each bedroom.
- Beautiful and functional kitchen with full appliance package.
- Sliding glass doors leading to the large patio
- Patio area off the front door enclosed with privacy fence is perfect for relaxing, entertaining and enjoying warm Summer nights!
- Finished basement with generous entertaining space
- Auxiliary space for washer and dryer plus storage
*Pet friendly condo
