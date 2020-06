Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Two Story Townhome Condowith Olentangy Schools offers finished lower level and attached garage located near Polaris Parkway with easy access to the Chase Corp Center / Polaris Mall / I-71. Fully Applianced Kitchen, Family Room with Fireplace, Finished Lower Level with Full Bath (Could be 3rd Bedroom), Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, Rear Patio with Green Views. The 2nd story has two large bedrooms with closets as well as a full bath. Immediate occupancy available.