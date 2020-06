Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled house near Nationwide Children's Hospital - A truly unique home within yards of the new Columbus Children's hospital, featuring an updated open floor plan, all wood floors, and first floor laundry (with wash and dryer included).

The home also features central air, 24-hr monitored security system, new windows with custom blinds, and brand new appliances. it also has a fenced yard, off street parking, and ample closet space (a rare find for a home in this area).



(RLNE4529933)