Columbus, OH
7320 E. Broad St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

7320 E. Broad St

7320 E Broad St · (614) 577-0010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs. Whether you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom model, one of our seven spacious floor plans is bound to suit your lifestyle. Once you factor in amenities like a sparkling pool, on-site laundry, and a nature trail, were confident you won't want to live anywhere else. Live the life you deserve at The Woods at McNeil Farms. Don't wait! Stop by Today and find out why YOU should make The Woods YOUR New Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 E. Broad St have any available units?
7320 E. Broad St has a unit available for $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 E. Broad St have?
Some of 7320 E. Broad St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 E. Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
7320 E. Broad St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 E. Broad St pet-friendly?
No, 7320 E. Broad St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7320 E. Broad St offer parking?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not offer parking.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have a pool?
Yes, 7320 E. Broad St has a pool.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have accessible units?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not have units with dishwashers.
