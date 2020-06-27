All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7320 E. Broad St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7320 E. Broad St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:54 PM

7320 E. Broad St

7320 East Broad Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
East Broad
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7320 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs. Whether you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom model, one of our seven spacious floor plans is bound to suit your lifestyle. Once you factor in amenities like a sparkling pool, on-site laundry, and a nature trail, were confident you won't want to live anywhere else. Live the life you deserve at The Woods at McNeil Farms. Don't wait! Stop by Today and find out why YOU should make The Woods YOUR New Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 E. Broad St have any available units?
7320 E. Broad St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 E. Broad St have?
Some of 7320 E. Broad St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 E. Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
7320 E. Broad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 E. Broad St pet-friendly?
No, 7320 E. Broad St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7320 E. Broad St offer parking?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not offer parking.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have a pool?
Yes, 7320 E. Broad St has a pool.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have accessible units?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing