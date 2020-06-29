73 North Central Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $202 month concession off the $1,600 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1398!



Franklinton Beauty with 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. First floor offers an open concept, a half bath, and first floor owner's suite with private full bath. New flooring throughout. New kitchen and kitchen appliances. Second floor offers 3 nice bedrooms, one full bath and a half bath. Fully fenced front/backyard, with electric gate opener to pull your car in. Still have plenty of yard to enjoy your summer cookouts. Minutes to downtown, and close to public transportation. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.