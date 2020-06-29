All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 73 North Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
73 North Central Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:45 PM

73 North Central Avenue

73 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

73 Central Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $202 month concession off the $1,600 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1398!

Franklinton Beauty with 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. First floor offers an open concept, a half bath, and first floor owner's suite with private full bath. New flooring throughout. New kitchen and kitchen appliances. Second floor offers 3 nice bedrooms, one full bath and a half bath. Fully fenced front/backyard, with electric gate opener to pull your car in. Still have plenty of yard to enjoy your summer cookouts. Minutes to downtown, and close to public transportation. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 North Central Avenue have any available units?
73 North Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 73 North Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
73 North Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 North Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 North Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 73 North Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 73 North Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 73 North Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 North Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 North Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 73 North Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 73 North Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 73 North Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 73 North Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 North Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 North Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 North Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing