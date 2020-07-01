729 S 6th St

Amenities
Gorgeous German Village executive duplex set on tree-lined brick street, with 2 car garage and fenced in yard! Completely new kitchen with new SS appliances, granite countertop, farmhouse sink, tile backsplash, open to sun-filled room overlooking fenced in back yard. 2 car detached garage with electric garage opener. Family room with fireplace and dining area. Renovated bathroom with new tub/tile/lighting. Washer/Dryer in usable basement. Walk to great GV restaurants and parks. Move in date flexible.
(RLNE5640350)