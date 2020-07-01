All apartments in Columbus
729 S 6th St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

729 S 6th St

729 Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Location

729 Sixth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous German Village executive duplex set on tree-lined brick street, with 2 car garage and fenced in yard! Completely new kitchen with new SS appliances, granite countertop, farmhouse sink, tile backsplash, open to sun-filled room overlooking fenced in back yard. 2 car detached garage with electric garage opener. Family room with fireplace and dining area. Renovated bathroom with new tub/tile/lighting. Washer/Dryer in usable basement. Walk to great GV restaurants and parks. Move in date flexible.

(RLNE5640350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S 6th St have any available units?
729 S 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 S 6th St have?
Some of 729 S 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 S 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
729 S 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 S 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 729 S 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 729 S 6th St offers parking.
Does 729 S 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 S 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S 6th St have a pool?
No, 729 S 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 729 S 6th St have accessible units?
No, 729 S 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 S 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.

