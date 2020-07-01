729 S 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous German Village executive duplex set on tree-lined brick street, with 2 car garage and fenced in yard! Completely new kitchen with new SS appliances, granite countertop, farmhouse sink, tile backsplash, open to sun-filled room overlooking fenced in back yard. 2 car detached garage with electric garage opener. Family room with fireplace and dining area. Renovated bathroom with new tub/tile/lighting. Washer/Dryer in usable basement. Walk to great GV restaurants and parks. Move in date flexible.



(RLNE5640350)