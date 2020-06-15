Rent Calculator
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:07 AM
Location
725 Eastmoor Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This building has existed since 1959. There’s a lot of history here. After remodeling almost the entire building over the last year we are opening up new units and welcoming friendly faces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 Eastmoor Boulevard have any available units?
725 Eastmoor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 725 Eastmoor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
725 Eastmoor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Eastmoor Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Eastmoor Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 725 Eastmoor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 725 Eastmoor Boulevard offers parking.
Does 725 Eastmoor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Eastmoor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Eastmoor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 725 Eastmoor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 725 Eastmoor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 725 Eastmoor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Eastmoor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Eastmoor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Eastmoor Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Eastmoor Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
