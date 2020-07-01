710 South Burgess Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Single Family - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME LOCATED ON SOUTH BURGESS AVE. . THIS HOME HAS CAPE, LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE, NEW FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FENCED IN YARD. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3937611)