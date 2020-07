Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2 bedroom house in Old Oaks - Affordable craftsman style house with all the amenities you would want. It has been completely remodeled with all new mechanicals, walls, floors, fixtures, and appliances. It's located in close to downtown with easy access to I-70 and within a few yards of bus line.



Brick house with fenced yard located in the historic Old Oaks neighborhood, featuring central air, wood floors, and a state-of-the-art security system



(RLNE2451843)