All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6687 Hamler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6687 Hamler Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:12 PM

6687 Hamler Drive

6687 Hamler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6687 Hamler Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious living room with gas fireplace, gally kitchen with white cabinets and breakfast bar, and a generous first floor laundry area are all perks of your new home! The private, fenced patio is great for entertaining. A jack-and-jill bathroom connect the two large bedrooms. Just off of Gender Road, which gives close access to the freeway as well as shopping and dining. This condo is also located very close to community workout facility, swimming pool and playground!

Columbus City Schools.

Pet Policy:
One pet is welcome in this property with a $250 non refundable pet fee plus $25 extra per month.

12 month lease. $850/month with a $850 security deposit. Application fee is $40 per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

This is not a Section 8 Home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6687 Hamler Drive have any available units?
6687 Hamler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6687 Hamler Drive have?
Some of 6687 Hamler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6687 Hamler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6687 Hamler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6687 Hamler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6687 Hamler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6687 Hamler Drive offer parking?
No, 6687 Hamler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6687 Hamler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6687 Hamler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6687 Hamler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6687 Hamler Drive has a pool.
Does 6687 Hamler Drive have accessible units?
No, 6687 Hamler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6687 Hamler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6687 Hamler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing