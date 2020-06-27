6687 Hamler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious living room with gas fireplace, gally kitchen with white cabinets and breakfast bar, and a generous first floor laundry area are all perks of your new home! The private, fenced patio is great for entertaining. A jack-and-jill bathroom connect the two large bedrooms. Just off of Gender Road, which gives close access to the freeway as well as shopping and dining. This condo is also located very close to community workout facility, swimming pool and playground!



Columbus City Schools.



Pet Policy:

One pet is welcome in this property with a $250 non refundable pet fee plus $25 extra per month.



12 month lease. $850/month with a $850 security deposit. Application fee is $40 per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



This is not a Section 8 Home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.