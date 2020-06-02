All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

6653 Canaan Circle

6653 Canaan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6653 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dublin, SF. ranch style, fplace, garage Charming! - Property Id: 42610

Single family, Ranch style, 3 br. 1 bath(Jack & Jill) large living room with vaulted ceiling and rustic wood accented fireplace, big kitchen with eating space, lots of counter and cabinet space. stove,ref, d/w/. rec room with basement storage and washer dryer hookup.blinds, A/C. there is a door that leads from the kitchen to the enclosed deck. 1 car attached garage.Right across from the lovely neighborhood ,community park..Lots of curb appeal!! It does not really have a backyard...not much to mow!!!!
Pet Friendly
TWO YEAR LEASE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/42610p
Property Id 42610

(RLNE5013701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6653 Canaan Circle have any available units?
6653 Canaan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6653 Canaan Circle have?
Some of 6653 Canaan Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6653 Canaan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6653 Canaan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 Canaan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6653 Canaan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6653 Canaan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6653 Canaan Circle offers parking.
Does 6653 Canaan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6653 Canaan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 Canaan Circle have a pool?
No, 6653 Canaan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6653 Canaan Circle have accessible units?
No, 6653 Canaan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 Canaan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6653 Canaan Circle has units with dishwashers.
