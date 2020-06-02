6653 Canaan Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Dublin, SF. ranch style, fplace, garage Charming!



Single family, Ranch style, 3 br. 1 bath(Jack & Jill) large living room with vaulted ceiling and rustic wood accented fireplace, big kitchen with eating space, lots of counter and cabinet space. stove,ref, d/w/. rec room with basement storage and washer dryer hookup.blinds, A/C. there is a door that leads from the kitchen to the enclosed deck. 1 car attached garage.Right across from the lovely neighborhood ,community park..Lots of curb appeal!! It does not really have a backyard...not much to mow!!!!

