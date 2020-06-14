6628 Canaan Circle

Amenities

Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694



Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..a door that leads from the kitchen to the back deck with stairs down to the fenced yard..(very convenient for people and pets) there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level..and downstairs is the 4th bedroom(or office etc.) with a full bath, a family room with a brick fireplace and hearth. utility room with washer dryer hookup. Fenced yard with a paver patio. Attached one car garage.

just steps to the Riverside Green neighborhood park.

Pet Friendly

2 yr. lease is the minumum

must say that the pix are terrible..and will be neutralizing the gray paint.

