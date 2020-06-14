All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

6628 Canaan Circle

6628 Canaan Circle · (614) 451-1525
Location

6628 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
garage
Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694

Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..a door that leads from the kitchen to the back deck with stairs down to the fenced yard..(very convenient for people and pets) there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level..and downstairs is the 4th bedroom(or office etc.) with a full bath, a family room with a brick fireplace and hearth. utility room with washer dryer hookup. Fenced yard with a paver patio. Attached one car garage.
just steps to the Riverside Green neighborhood park.
Pet Friendly
2 yr. lease is the minumum
must say that the pix are terrible..and will be neutralizing the gray paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76694
Property Id 76694

(RLNE5681108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 Canaan Circle have any available units?
6628 Canaan Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 Canaan Circle have?
Some of 6628 Canaan Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 Canaan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6628 Canaan Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 Canaan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6628 Canaan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6628 Canaan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6628 Canaan Circle does offer parking.
Does 6628 Canaan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6628 Canaan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 Canaan Circle have a pool?
No, 6628 Canaan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6628 Canaan Circle have accessible units?
No, 6628 Canaan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 Canaan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 Canaan Circle has units with dishwashers.
