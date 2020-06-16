All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

6614 Reflections Drive

6614 Reflections Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1274092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6614 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Don Scott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom condo in Tuller's Plantation for Rent! Beautiful layout featuring a nice private back balcony, decorative fireplace, washer/ dryer hook-up, and more! Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator. Swimming pool, gym, and carport parking available on site.Tenant pays electric only. Desirable Dublin School District. Located right around the corner from the the best shopping and dining in town! No dogs please. Cats are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.

For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com
Or Contact Cynthia Dawson 614-538-1717

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Reflections Drive have any available units?
6614 Reflections Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 Reflections Drive have?
Some of 6614 Reflections Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Reflections Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Reflections Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Reflections Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6614 Reflections Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6614 Reflections Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Reflections Drive does offer parking.
Does 6614 Reflections Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Reflections Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Reflections Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6614 Reflections Drive has a pool.
Does 6614 Reflections Drive have accessible units?
No, 6614 Reflections Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Reflections Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6614 Reflections Drive has units with dishwashers.
