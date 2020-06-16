6614 Reflections Drive

Amenities

2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom condo in Tuller's Plantation for Rent! Beautiful layout featuring a nice private back balcony, decorative fireplace, washer/ dryer hook-up, and more! Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator. Swimming pool, gym, and carport parking available on site.Tenant pays electric only. Desirable Dublin School District. Located right around the corner from the the best shopping and dining in town! No dogs please. Cats are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.



For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com

Or Contact Cynthia Dawson 614-538-1717



Contact us to schedule a showing.