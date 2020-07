Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

This beautiful 2 BR, 2 BA 2nd floor condo has a great open floor plan with a bedroom on either side of the living space. Deck with storage closet too. Enjoy the Summer at the pool and use the private gym to stay in shape. This is a quiet community off of Gender Rd in Groveport schools. No pets or smoking. Plenty of off street parking.

Contact us to schedule a showing.