Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:27 PM

6546 Reflections Drive

6546 Reflections Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6546 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Don Scott

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
SHOWING TIMES!!!
One Bedroom/ One Bathroom condo in Tuller's Plantation for Rent! Beautiful layout, nice private back balcony, decorative fireplace, washer/ dryer hook-up, and more! Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator. Swimming pool, gym, and carport parking available on site. Tenant pays electric only. Desirable Dublin Schools. Located right around the corner from the the best shopping and dining in town! Cats are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 Reflections Drive have any available units?
6546 Reflections Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6546 Reflections Drive have?
Some of 6546 Reflections Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 Reflections Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6546 Reflections Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 Reflections Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6546 Reflections Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6546 Reflections Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6546 Reflections Drive offers parking.
Does 6546 Reflections Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6546 Reflections Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 Reflections Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6546 Reflections Drive has a pool.
Does 6546 Reflections Drive have accessible units?
No, 6546 Reflections Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 Reflections Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6546 Reflections Drive has units with dishwashers.

