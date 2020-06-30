6546 Reflections Drive

Amenities

One Bedroom/ One Bathroom condo in Tuller's Plantation for Rent! Beautiful layout, nice private back balcony, decorative fireplace, washer/ dryer hook-up, and more! Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator. Swimming pool, gym, and carport parking available on site. Tenant pays electric only. Desirable Dublin Schools. Located right around the corner from the the best shopping and dining in town! Cats are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

