Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

6505 Ponset St

6505 Ponset Street · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Ponset Street, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dublin single family house 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms - Property Id: 182588

Beautiful, newly renovated home in a great and convenient location. Great Opportunity in Dublin School District!
- New kitchen granite countertop
- new bathroom vanities, new flooring and new painting
- New Garage Door
- 2 story 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
- Attached two car garage
- A full and large finished basement with walk-in closet and a movie room
- fireplace
The property is minutes to shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1-2 miles.
Great opportunity to get into the downtown Dublin area. A few minutes to shopping center, Target, Meijer, Walmart, sam's club, Home Depot, very short distance to bars & restaurants, schools, post office, and library. near the Dublin parade route, great access to the highway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182588
Property Id 182588

(RLNE5369005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Ponset St have any available units?
6505 Ponset St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 Ponset St have?
Some of 6505 Ponset St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Ponset St currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Ponset St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Ponset St pet-friendly?
No, 6505 Ponset St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6505 Ponset St offer parking?
Yes, 6505 Ponset St offers parking.
Does 6505 Ponset St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Ponset St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Ponset St have a pool?
No, 6505 Ponset St does not have a pool.
Does 6505 Ponset St have accessible units?
No, 6505 Ponset St does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Ponset St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 Ponset St has units with dishwashers.

