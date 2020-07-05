6505 Ponset St

Amenities

Dublin single family house 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms - Property Id: 182588



Beautiful, newly renovated home in a great and convenient location. Great Opportunity in Dublin School District!

- New kitchen granite countertop

- new bathroom vanities, new flooring and new painting

- New Garage Door

- 2 story 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

- Attached two car garage

- A full and large finished basement with walk-in closet and a movie room

- fireplace

The property is minutes to shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1-2 miles.

Great opportunity to get into the downtown Dublin area. A few minutes to shopping center, Target, Meijer, Walmart, sam's club, Home Depot, very short distance to bars & restaurants, schools, post office, and library. near the Dublin parade route, great access to the highway.

