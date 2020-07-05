6505 Ponset St

Amenities
Dublin single family house 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms - Property Id: 182588
Beautiful, newly renovated home in a great and convenient location. Great Opportunity in Dublin School District!
- New kitchen granite countertop
- new bathroom vanities, new flooring and new painting
- New Garage Door
- 2 story 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
- Attached two car garage
- A full and large finished basement with walk-in closet and a movie room
- fireplace
The property is minutes to shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1-2 miles.
Great opportunity to get into the downtown Dublin area. A few minutes to shopping center, Target, Meijer, Walmart, sam's club, Home Depot, very short distance to bars & restaurants, schools, post office, and library. near the Dublin parade route, great access to the highway.
