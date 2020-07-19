All apartments in Columbus
65 N 5th Street
65 N 5th Street

65 North Fifth Street · No Longer Available
Location

65 North Fifth Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
STUNNING and SOPHISTICATED describes this three story townhome in the heart of Columbus' coveted Neighborhood Launch community. Exquisite, high end finishes throughout. Large open floor plan w/living room, dining room combo. Center island kitchen w/granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, SS-GE appliances, under cabinet lighting & walk-in pantry. Access to the brick paver terrace perfect for entertaining! Retire to the master suite feats: walk-in closet and private bath w/double vanity and oversized walk-in shower. Each bedroom offers a private en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry! Ample closet & storage space throughout. Hunter Douglas motorized blinds! 1 car garage. Access to ''The Welsh'' community center! A true gem in the heart of Downtown Columbus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 N 5th Street have any available units?
65 N 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 N 5th Street have?
Some of 65 N 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 N 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 N 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 N 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 N 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 65 N 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 65 N 5th Street offers parking.
Does 65 N 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 N 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 N 5th Street have a pool?
No, 65 N 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 N 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 65 N 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 N 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 N 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
