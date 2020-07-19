65 N 5th Street

Amenities
STUNNING and SOPHISTICATED describes this three story townhome in the heart of Columbus' coveted Neighborhood Launch community. Exquisite, high end finishes throughout. Large open floor plan w/living room, dining room combo. Center island kitchen w/granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, SS-GE appliances, under cabinet lighting & walk-in pantry. Access to the brick paver terrace perfect for entertaining! Retire to the master suite feats: walk-in closet and private bath w/double vanity and oversized walk-in shower. Each bedroom offers a private en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry! Ample closet & storage space throughout. Hunter Douglas motorized blinds! 1 car garage. Access to ''The Welsh'' community center! A true gem in the heart of Downtown Columbus!