All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 642 STANTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
642 STANTON AVENUE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

642 STANTON AVENUE

642 E Stanton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Sharon Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

642 E Stanton Ave, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
642 STANTON AVENUE Available 08/16/19 **3-BEDROOM HOME IN NORTH BEECHWOLD/SHARON HEIGHTS!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****
****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****
This is a 3-bedroom/1-bath house in the North Beechwold/Sharon Heights neighborhood. The home features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal), full basement with washer and dryer hook ups, carport and off-street parking, and a large back yard. This extremely convenient location is located just off of Indianola and is a short distance to Graceland Shopping Center, Downtown Worthington, and I-71. You'll also enjoy a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more information!

(RLNE5008909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 STANTON AVENUE have any available units?
642 STANTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 STANTON AVENUE have?
Some of 642 STANTON AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 STANTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
642 STANTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 STANTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 STANTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 642 STANTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 642 STANTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 642 STANTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 STANTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 STANTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 642 STANTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 642 STANTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 642 STANTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 642 STANTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 STANTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing