Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

642 Stanton Ave.

642 Stanton Avenue · (614) 207-4681
Location

642 Stanton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 642 Stanton Ave. · Avail. Sep 15

$1,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
642 Stanton Ave. Available 09/15/20 **3-BEDROOM HOME IN NORTH BEECHWOLD/SHARON HEIGHTS!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****
****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****
This is a 3-bedroom/1-bath house in the North Beechwold/Sharon Heights neighborhood. The home features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal), full basement with washer and dryer hook ups, carport and off-street parking, and a large back yard. This extremely convenient location is located just off of Indianola and is a short distance to Graceland Shopping Center, Downtown Worthington, and I-71. You'll also enjoy a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more information!

(RLNE5008909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Stanton Ave. have any available units?
642 Stanton Ave. has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Stanton Ave. have?
Some of 642 Stanton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Stanton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
642 Stanton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Stanton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 Stanton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 642 Stanton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 642 Stanton Ave. offers parking.
Does 642 Stanton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Stanton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Stanton Ave. have a pool?
No, 642 Stanton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 642 Stanton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 642 Stanton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Stanton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 Stanton Ave. has units with dishwashers.
