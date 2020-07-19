Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

642 Stanton Ave. Available 09/15/20 **3-BEDROOM HOME IN NORTH BEECHWOLD/SHARON HEIGHTS!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****

****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****

This is a 3-bedroom/1-bath house in the North Beechwold/Sharon Heights neighborhood. The home features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal), full basement with washer and dryer hook ups, carport and off-street parking, and a large back yard. This extremely convenient location is located just off of Indianola and is a short distance to Graceland Shopping Center, Downtown Worthington, and I-71. You'll also enjoy a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more information!



(RLNE5008909)